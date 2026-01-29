Arts, Culture, Et Cetera: How to escape the winter weather in Louisville

In Arts, Culture Et Cetera, arts and culture reporter Giselle Rhoden shares ideas for what to do in Louisville this weekend.

Here are some affordable events starting Thursday.

WFPK’s 30th anniversary celebration

91.9 WFPK is hosting a live anniversary celebration for its 30th anniversary at West Sixth Nulu with music, dance and a toast on Thursday, Jan. 29 from 5-8 p.m. WFPK’s Kyle Meredith will host an exclusive interview with Laura Shine, the station’s first voice on air.

Some of the proceeds from the happy hour beer menu will benefit the station.

Mending and upcycling workshop

At the Old Louisville Community Center, a group of local nonprofits is hosting a mending and upcycling workshop on Friday, Jan. 30 from 6-9 p.m. They are inviting people to bring old and worn clothes and make them into something new.

The group is also offering a painting and drawing workshop with some live performances and catering.

ARTPORTAL book, clothing and craft swap

ARTPORTAL, in the Portland neighborhood, is offering an opportunity for people to get ahead on spring cleaning.

They are hosting a free book, clothes and craft swap for all ages on Friday, Jan. 30 from 6-9 p.m. and participants are encouraged to bring up to 20 items to exchange and give some items a new home.

The coffee shop will also be open and the bar will serve $5 mimosas.

Pilates and Paws

For Louisvillians who want to get active in 2026, the Kentucky Humane Society has a unique way: a pilates class surrounded by some furry friends.

At the Brown Hotel, the Kentucky Humane Society is hosting Pilates and Paws on Saturday, Jan. 31 beginning at 11 a.m. All proceeds will go to the Kentucky Humane Society. Tickets will be sold at the door.

India Fest

India Fest at the Kentucky Expo Center is offering a chance to explore another culture on a grand scale on Saturday, Jan 31 starting at 2 p.m.

The family-friendly experience includes different cuisines, folk music, classical dancing and other performances, and traditional Indian art.