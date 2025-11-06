2 Kentucky airports among the dozens slated to suffer flight reductions

Two Kentucky airports are among 40 on a list published by The Associated Press that will see flight reductions beginning Friday.

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are on the list.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it's reducing flights by 10% at some of the nation's busiest airports due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. The FAA says it needs to take some pressure off of air traffic controllers, who have been working without pay since the shutdown began on Oct. 1. Most have been on duty for six days a week while working mandatory overtime.

Ahead of the Friday flight reductions, the FAA has been delaying flights at some airports due to widespread staffing shortages among air traffic controllers.

Some of the biggest and busiest airports in the U.S. are on the FAA's reduced flight list, including:

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International

Boston Logan International

Chicago O'Hare and Chicago Midway

Dallas Love Field and Dallas/Ft. Worth International

Ronald Reagan Washington National

Washington Dulles International

JFK and LaGuardia in New York

Los Angeles International

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines to see if their flights are impacted.

If the government shutdown continues, and flight reductions hold, Thanksgiving air travel could be impacted.



