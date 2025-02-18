Kentucky prepares for a snowstorm as flood recovery continues

Kentucky agencies are preparing for heavy snowfall beginning Tuesday night, even as recovery efforts begin from devastating weekend flooding that killed at least 12 people and prompted more than 1,000 water rescues.

During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said state agencies are expecting eastern, central, and western parts of the state to be hit hardest.

“With what we have seen in the weather recently, we are worried we could see the higher end of this weather,” Beshear said.

The heaviest snowfall is expected around 9 p.m. Tuesday until Wednesday at 5 a.m. In Louisville, up to four inches are expected.

Latest winter weather details:



Winter Weather Advisory for north-central KY & S IN this morning for light snow. Use caution on the morning commute



Winter Weather Advisory & Winter Storm Warning for this evening and tomorrow. 2-6" of snow expected tonight. Hazardous travel Wed! pic.twitter.com/uCS08nIUSc — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) February 18, 2025

While the snow brings dangers including the potential for mudslides, Beshear said the low wind chills expected to accompany the snow Thursday and Friday will make a bad situation worse. Beshear recommended those who don’t have reliable heat to find another option as soon as possible.

“If you cannot safely power your home by the middle of today, you need to be looking for a shelter option,” Beshear said.

1130am: The band of snow that impacted parts of the area earlier has moved out/dissipated. Our attention now turns to the west, where a large area of snow will gradually move into the region. We should see snow infiltrate SE MO from west to east throughout the afternoon hrs. — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) February 18, 2025

He said the dangers of cold temperatures are even more pressing due to many being displaced by the floods. Water left over from the weekend rain will likely freeze, adding black ice to the list of dangers.

A warming center map covering all of Kentucky can be found here.

Deaths

Fourteen deaths have been attributed to the most recent round of severe weather as of Tuesday morning. Twelve of those were caused by flooding across the state including a mother and her 7-year-old child in Hart County. Beshear said the two latest deaths were reported Monday as people from Jefferson County who were experiencing homelessness and died of hypothermia.

Power

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 3,100 people are without power, according to Kentucky Emergency Services .

Water

Over 15,000 people are without water, and more than 53,000 are under boil water advisories, according to Kentucky Emergency Services.

Dozens of wastewater systems continue to have limited operations, while systems in Jackson and Thelma remain offline.

