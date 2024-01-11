Join Indiana Public Broadcasting and Louisville Public Media at legislative workshop

Childcare, water quality, health care costs, chronic absenteeism in schools and elementary reading skills: These are all issues expected to be addressed during Indiana’s legislative session. How can you follow what is happening and connect with lawmakers on topics that matter to you?

Join Louisville Public Media and Indiana Public Broadcasting at 6:30 p.m. Jan.18th in Jeffersonville for a free workshop sharing how to be informed and involved during Indiana’s legislative session. Hear from lawmakers, reporters and community experts as they offer guidance on how to engage with the process, share how they stay informed and hear the latest about what to expect in 2024. We’ll also answer your questions and invite your suggestions. We will share tools and resources for you to use to follow the topics that matter to you.

Violet Comber-Wilen, Indiana Public Broadcasting reporter, will start the event with a short presentation answering questions our news team often receives. She will share key dates, how to find bills and their progress, when lawmakers hear testimony, etc.

Then, a panel will be moderated by Aprile Rickert, Southern Indiana reporter for Louisville Public Media. Audience questions will be encourage throughout.

Speakers include:

State Rep. Ed Clere, a Republican from New Albany

State Rep. Rita Fleming, a Democrat from Jeffersonville

Antia Fields, Jeffersonville/Clark County NAACP president

Leslea Townsend Cronin, Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana executive director

Learn more, share your questions and register at this link.