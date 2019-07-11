© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentuckiana Sounds: A Spring Evening On The Sunny Side

By Staff
Published July 11, 2019 at 6:00 PM EDT
Mindy Fulner
On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, we listen to a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and hear from the contributor who made it.

In this episode, Kentuckiana Sounds curator Aaron Rosenblum shares a recording made on a country road outside of New Albany on a late spring evening. The surroundings are a mix of forest, field, and meadow, and an evening chorus of birds, insects, and amphibians brings Aaron back to his childhood in upstate New York. To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode:

Kentuckiana Sounds: A Spring Evening On The Sunny Side

