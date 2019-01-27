© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Strange Fruit: 'Pipeline' Actors On Bringing Black Lives To The Stage

By Jaison Gardner
Published January 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM EST
Eden Marryshow and Patrese D. McClain in PIPELINE, 2019. Photo by Jonathan Roberts.
Jonathan Roberts
/
Actors Theatre of Louisville performs PIPELINE by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III.

Monosexism is a belief that monosexuality (being straight or gay) is superior to bisexuality or other non-monosexual orientations. It's often paired with biphobia, and both are still pervasive within, and outside of, the queer community.

This week we chat with loyal Strange Fruit listener Hayden Smith, who describes himself as, “a 28-year-old black, bisexual, writer, poet, and activist, happily immersed in a same-sex interracial marriage to my partner of five years.” Hayden joins us to discuss how bi-erasure and gay racism have affected him and had an impact on his relationship.

For our feature interview, we welcome to the studio Patrese D. McClain and Cecil Blutcher, from the cast of "Pipeline" at Actors Theatre of Louisville. Written by Dominique Morriseau and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III,  "Pipeline" is a heart-wrenching portrayal of a mother and son grappling with the “school-to-prison-pipeline” for young men of color in the U.S. education system.

Listen to this week's episode here:

Strange Fruit: 'Pipeline' Actors On Bringing Black Lives To The Stage

News strange fruit
Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
See stories by Jaison Gardner
