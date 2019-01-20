© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Strange Fruit: Your Auntie’s Vintage Fur Is More Than Just A Coat

By Jaison Gardner
Published January 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM EST
Three_Harlem_Women,_ca._1925.png
Wikimedia Commons
/


For many African-Americans, style has never been simply about keeping up with the latest trends or adhering to what one would consider chic. After the Great Migration -- the movement of millions of black Americans out of the rural South -- style also signaled financial success and social clout, despite racial prejudice.

This week, Chicago Tribune writer Lolly Bowean joins us to discuss her recent piece, “In handing down furs, black women continue a rich tradition."

Later in the show, we explore another aspect of African-American culture, the sometimes toxic relationship between black mothers and their children. Journalist Arah Iloabugichukwu’s explores this phenomenon in her piece, “The Strained Relationship Between Black Mothers & Their Daughters.”

And in hot topics, we discuss all the places that folks shouldn’t put Vicks VapoRub.

Tags
News strange fruit
Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
See stories by Jaison Gardner
