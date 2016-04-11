Bevin Hopeful Budget Talks Can Be Revived

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is encouraging state lawmakers to pass a budget before the legislature adjourns for the year.

Bevin spokeswoman Jessica Ditto said the Republican governor still hopes lawmakers can pass a budget without an expensive special session. Such a session would cost an estimated $63,000 per day. House and Senate lawmakers ended budget negotiations late Sunday night after declaring an impasse. The legislature is scheduled to meet Tuesday for the final time this year. Lawmakers could move their final day to as late as Friday, April 15, to give them more time to reach a deal. Senate Republican leaders said they would not support that move. But in a video posted to his Facebook page on Monday, Bevin called on lawmakers to extend the deadline to Friday. If lawmakers fail to approve a budget, Bevin could be forced to call legislators back for a special session. Otherwise, portions of state government would shut down on July 1.