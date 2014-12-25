Entering Final Regular Legislative Session, Governor Beshear Hopes to See Much Accomplished

Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear is heading into his final regularly scheduled legislative session next month, but he said he doesn't believe that will hamper his ability to help get legislation passed in the 2015 General Assembly.

“I don’t consider myself a lame duck," said Beshear, a Democrat. "I’ve got a little more than a year to go. We just came off an election where we maintained the Democratic control of the House of Representatives, and came out very strong in an otherwise election year when the momentum was in the other way.”

Republican efforts to seize control of the state House failed, with Democrats retaining their 54-to-46 advantage in the chamber.

Beshear said some of the issues he hopes will be addressed in the 2015 General Assembly are combating the state’s growing rates of heroin deaths, and extending legal protective orders to those who are victims of violence in dating relationships.

Kentucky currently extends those protections only to those who are married, live together, or share a child.

Beshear also said he hopes lawmakers will make progress on getting a statewide smoking ban passed.