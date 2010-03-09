House Committee Reverses Earlier Vote

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighA bill altering a key provision of the Kentucky Education Reform Act of 1990 has been rejected by the same House committee that initially approved it.Last month, the House Education Committee passed legislation giving superintendents more say in the hiring of school principals. Nine days later, the bill was sent back to committee for more hearings, and now has been firmly rejected.What happened? For one thing, the Kentucky Education Association opposes it. Sharon Oxendine of KEA likes the current system.“The superintendent works with the site-based council to determine the finalists," says Oxendine. "They talk about which principal could be the best fit for that school. The council interviews the candidates. They make a recommendation to the superintendents. So, we think the system that’s currently in practice works fine.”The committee vote means the bill is likely dead for the session.In other action, the committee approved a Senate bill requiring suicide prevention training for principals, guidance counselors and teachers.