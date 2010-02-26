© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Leadership Responds to Criticism of Higher Education Cuts

By Stephanie Crosby
Published February 26, 2010 at 4:13 PM EST

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky’s legislative leaders continue to push back against criticism of proposed funding cuts to higher education.Two percent cuts to universities and community colleges aren’t sitting well with the presidents of the schools, who say layoffs may be unavoidable. But House Speaker Greg Stumbo says these are tough times and there must be shared sacrifice.“If we restore the funding, then we ought make them hold the tuition levels at the same levels that they are right now," says Stumbo. "If we restore the funding, that ought to be the goal. And we ought to require them to improve their graduation rate.”Senate President David Williams agrees, saying there must be shared sacrifice. He says he doesn’t think anyone really believes a two percent reduction in funding to any organization should affect its operations in any meaningful way.

Tags
News budgetkentucky general assemblyhigher educationKentucky General Assembly
Stephanie Crosby
See stories by Stephanie Crosby
Related Content