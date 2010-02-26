Leadership Responds to Criticism of Higher Education Cuts

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky’s legislative leaders continue to push back against criticism of proposed funding cuts to higher education.Two percent cuts to universities and community colleges aren’t sitting well with the presidents of the schools, who say layoffs may be unavoidable. But House Speaker Greg Stumbo says these are tough times and there must be shared sacrifice.“If we restore the funding, then we ought make them hold the tuition levels at the same levels that they are right now," says Stumbo. "If we restore the funding, that ought to be the goal. And we ought to require them to improve their graduation rate.”Senate President David Williams agrees, saying there must be shared sacrifice. He says he doesn’t think anyone really believes a two percent reduction in funding to any organization should affect its operations in any meaningful way.