General Assembly Republicans Select Leaders

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighRepublicans in the Kentucky House of Representatives have retained their current leaders, with one exception.Bardstown Rep. David Floyd is the new House Minority Whip, replacing Rep. Stan Lee of Lexington. Minority Leader Jeffrey Hoover says the members apparently just wanted to make a change."David made a case that he’s retired as president of his company and he has time and wants to devote time to the caucus," said Hoover. "He made a pretty compelling case and obviously, members of the caucus accepted that."In the Senate, Democrats are in the minority. The only change they made was to elect Senator Jerry Rhodes of Madisonville as Minority Whip. The man who formerly held that post, Senator Joey Pendleton of Hopkinsville, did not seek re-election.The Senate Republican leadership remains the same, with Senator David Williams of Burkesville remaining president.