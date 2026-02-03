All Request Mental Health Day February 4th

© 2026 Louisville Public Media

Published February 3, 2026 at 3:02 PM EST
Silhouettes of people of different ages and genders in rainbow colors.
Mindy Fulner
/
LPM

In crisis? Call or text the National Suicide Prevention line at 9-8-8.

It's time for another All Request Mental Health Day, Wednesday, June 4th! Call 502-814-WFPK (9375) and let us know what you'd like to hear, then listen to an entire day of requests from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

You can also email a request to wfpk@lpm.org.

Find us on Facebook and Instagram  #WFPKMentalHealthDay 

The Brook Hospitals is proud to sponsor WFPK Mental Health Day!

The Brook Hospitals
/
The Brook Hospitals

RESOURCES

National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline - Call or text 9-8-8

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline - Text LOU to 741741

Kentucky chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention 

LGBTQ+ Affirming Counseling and Therapy

Seven Counties Services: Adult Crisis Line 502-589-5313

Seven Counties Services: Child Crisis Line 502-589-8070

Mental Health Lou

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line - 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Kentucky Nurses Association: Kentucky Nurses Helping Nurses 1-877-358-0420
