Indiana Republicans break with longtime state Rep. Clere, who plans to go independent

Longtime Indiana Republican state Rep. Ed Clere said he was expelled from the House Republican caucus Monday, days after announcing he would not seek reelection and that he plans to run for mayor of New Albany next year as an independent.

He told LPM News he’s leaving the party because he “can’t in good conscience continue to run as a Republican” and that the party has become “unrecognizable” under President Donald Trump.

Edward D. (Ed) Clere / Provided Indiana State Rep. Ed Clere

Clere said he was on his way into caucus early Monday afternoon when he was pulled aside and informed of the expulsion.

“I was surprised, and I am very disappointed, but I will continue to represent my district to the best of my ability, as I have for 18 years,” he said in a text message.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston confirmed the change Monday evening.

"Following this weekend's announcement that he's left the Republican party, Rep. Clere will no longer caucus with the House Republicans,” he said in a statement, adding this would not affect Clere’s committee assignments.

A changing landscape

Clere was first elected to the House District 72 seat in 2008, and has run for and won every two-year term since. The district includes most of Floyd County in Southern Indiana.

He said he’s tried to focus on representing constituents and prioritizing bipartisan legislation. He’s also taken stances at odds with the majority of the party.

“I've never been afraid to vote my conscience, and I will continue doing that through the rest of this legislative session,” he said.

But he said the climate at the Indiana Statehouse is changing.

When he was first elected, “Indiana was relatively insulated from Washington politics, and that has changed over the years,” he said.

Indiana lawmakers returned to Indianapolis in early December to take up redistricting, amid a push from President Donald Trump for the state to redraw U.S. congressional lines ahead of schedule to benefit Republicans in the midterms.

Clere voted against redrawing the maps and received a bomb threat at his home, at a time when other state lawmakers were also targeted. The measure, which passed the Indiana House, was ultimately voted down in the Senate.

“What happened with redistricting is an illustration of where we are, that the toxic politics of Washington, D.C. have made their way into Indiana, and things have become much more divisive, much more dysfunctional,” Clere said. “And that's true at every level —national, state and local.”

He said the threat and the redistricting push didn’t directly lead to his move to leave the legislature and run as an independent locally, “but they certainly reinforced my decision.”

He also said the change isn’t about people, but the party itself.

“I have a lot of respect for a lot of individuals who identify as Republican,” he said. “I know many of them feel the way I do, and each of us has to make our own decisions. So my issue isn't with individual Republicans, rather, it's with the direction of the party, which has become unrecognizable under Trump.”

Eyes on the mayor’s seat

Clere’s bid for mayor of New Albany next year will be his second attempt at the seat. He ran as a Republican in 2023 and lost to Democratic incumbent Jeff Gahan, who won a fourth term by around 300 votes.

Clere said he’s excited to run and that the city has “so much untapped potential.”

And he said, this time, he won’t be bound by party politics.

“My only consideration, as a candidate and hopefully as mayor, will be what's best for the people of New Albany, without respect to political consideration,” he said.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the Floyd County Republican Party acknowledged Clere has done work at the statehouse to benefit the community.

“In the past years, however, Representative Clere has stepped away from Republican values by supporting legislation not aligned with the Republican platform,” it reads, pointing specifically to redistricting. The party also alleged Clere has “shown his independence by voting against Republican values without explanation to his constituents.”

The party said Clere “rebuffed all support from the party, except for financial contribution” in the 2023 mayoral election, and that the party wanted Clere to campaign and support the entire ticket.

“It's a very dishonest attempt to rewrite history, and I'm not interested in looking backward. I'm ready to look forward,” Clere said, about the statement.

The Indiana Secretary of State website shows Republicans Shawn Carruthers and Darrell Neeley filed to run for the District 72 seat on Monday. The deadline for major party candidates to file to run in the primary is this Friday.

Legislative work

Clere said some work he’s most proud of includes 2015 legislation allowing syringe services programs in the state, following the HIV outbreak in Scott County.

“It was hard but I wouldn't do anything differently,” he said. “The syringe service programs have saved countless lives.”

He’s sponsoring a Senate bill now that would extend that another 10 years.

He authored a bill in 2019 that allows nurses to be licensed in one state and work in partner states. He also authored a bill in 2013 he said has given rise to the artisan distilling industry in Indiana.

But he acknowledged he's also taken a lot of controversial positions, such as voting against an amendment that would have codified recognizing only marriage between a man and woman as valid.

“I've never been afraid to vote my conscience, and I will continue doing that through the rest of this legislative session, and I look forward to continuing to represent my constituents to the best of my ability for the remainder of my term,” he said.

Three other incumbents representing Clark or Floyd counties have filed to run again: Republican District 66 Rep. Zach Payne, Democratic District 71 Rep. Wendy Dant Chesser and Republican District 47 Sen. Gary Byrne.

Republican District 70 Rep. Karen Engleman announced she would not seek reelection and the state website does not show that Republican Senate Majority Floor Leader Chris Garten has filed.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc., the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation, and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.