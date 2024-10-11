WFPK Song Of The Day: Maggie Rogers "In The Living Room"

Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers surprised us this week with the new reflective breakup song and accompanying video for “In The Living Room.” It’s her first new material since her third studio album Don’t Forget Me, released earlier this year.

“I wrote “In The Living Room” in March 2023, a few months after writing "Don't Forget Me," Rogers said about the track. “My co-writer/co-producer, Ian Fitchuk, and I were back in the studio and decided to try for one more song. Like so much of the album, it’s a song about the beauty and pain of memory, and the way that interweaves with reality when you’re processing the exit of a person in your life. Ultimately, Don’t Forget Me is an album is about how we remember people, and the stories we tell ourselves in the process of creating new realities.”

