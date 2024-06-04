WFPK Song of the Day: Amos Lee "Hold On Tight"

Longtime WFPK favorite singer-songwriter Amos Lee has announced his new album, Transmissions, with the release of the video for the graceful lead single, “Hold On Tight.”

“This is about having a much tighter handle on how important our people are to us, your friends and your family, and watching people go that you love," Lee shared about the new song. "It’s about appreciating people and wanting to make sure everybody that you love knows you love them and find them important. It’s a pretty simple little song. There’s not a ton going on. I like the lyrics because they’re saying a lot with very few words, which I really love. The band really did a great job on this one. I didn’t want it to be hard to get through, I wanted it to be a thing people can sing to each other.”

Watch the official music video for “Hold On Tight” by Anthony Mulcahy and James Delahunty below:

Speaking about the new album, Lee shared, “There’s a lot of existential stuff in these songs. If you really listen to what’s in between the lines, there’s a lot of grappling with your place in the world, grappling with loss. There’s a lot of grappling with the balance between bailing out the boat and rowing at the same time – the experience of writing music and playing songs while trying, as we all are right now, to make sense of a world that feels like it’s changing really quickly.”

Transmissions, Lee’s 11th studio album and first new collection of original songs in more than two years will be available August 9 on his own Hoagiemouth Records via Thirty Tigers.

