Quinn XCII on imposter syndrome, organic production, & an AJR collaboration

Quinn XCII joins Kyle Meredith to dig into The People’s Champ, the pop singer-songwriter’s fifth LP. The Detroit-born artist discusses which of his midwest manners have stuck around, even after 8 years in Los Angeles, still feeling like an underdog, imposter syndrome, and what turning 30 has meant for his songwriting. ‘92 also talks about getting back to real instruments instead of the industry-standard overly-produced pop production, his continuing musical partnership with Chelsea Cutler, and having AJR guest on the record.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.