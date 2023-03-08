© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Quinn XCII on imposter syndrome, organic production, & an AJR collaboration

Kyle Meredith
Published March 8, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST
quinn-xcii-kmw.jpeg

The singer-songwriter gets into The People’s Champ, Chelsea Cutler, and turning 30

Quinn XCII joins Kyle Meredith to dig into The People’s Champ, the pop singer-songwriter’s fifth LP. The Detroit-born artist discusses which of his midwest manners have stuck around, even after 8 years in Los Angeles, still feeling like an underdog, imposter syndrome, and what turning 30 has meant for his songwriting. ‘92 also talks about getting back to real instruments instead of the industry-standard overly-produced pop production, his continuing musical partnership with Chelsea Cutler, and having AJR guest on the record.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
