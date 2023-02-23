© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Kimbra: "I like chaos because it allows me room to create order."

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published February 23, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST
img.jpeg

The art-pop artist talks chaos, vulnerability, anger, & rage

Kimbra joins Kyle Meredith to talk about A Reckoning, an album that finds her teaming up with Ryan Lott of Son Lox. The New Zealand singer-songwriter discusses being attracted to chaos, writing more direct and less whimsical than in the past, and being a believer in shared vulnerability. Kimbra goes on to talk about why anger and rage are important life forces, the lack of good examples most women have, and how her Playing With Fire podcast acts as a companion to the LP.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith