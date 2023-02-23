Kimbra: "I like chaos because it allows me room to create order."

Kimbra joins Kyle Meredith to talk about A Reckoning, an album that finds her teaming up with Ryan Lott of Son Lox. The New Zealand singer-songwriter discusses being attracted to chaos, writing more direct and less whimsical than in the past, and being a believer in shared vulnerability. Kimbra goes on to talk about why anger and rage are important life forces, the lack of good examples most women have, and how her Playing With Fire podcast acts as a companion to the LP.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.