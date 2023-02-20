Monica Bellucci: "People need to feel something through your voice."

Monica Bellucci sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs, the one-person show that she’s been performing in since 2019. The actress tells us how she got the role and how it’s affected her relationship with the famed opera singer, which operas she uses in her preparation, and the difference between playing a musician as opposed to her other roles. Bellucci also discusses the documentary that will come from all of this, as well as her upcoming role in Mafia Mamma opposite Toni Collette, and if she would have liked to reprise her role as Persephone in the recent Matrix sequel.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.