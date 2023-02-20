© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Monica Bellucci: "People need to feel something through your voice."

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published February 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST
738px-Monica_Bellucci_by_Eric_Nehr.jpg

The actress talks Maria Callas, Mafia Mamma with Toni Collette, and The Matrix

Monica Bellucci sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs, the one-person show that she’s been performing in since 2019. The actress tells us how she got the role and how it’s affected her relationship with the famed opera singer, which operas she uses in her preparation, and the difference between playing a musician as opposed to her other roles. Bellucci also discusses the documentary that will come from all of this, as well as her upcoming role in Mafia Mamma opposite Toni Collette, and if she would have liked to reprise her role as Persephone in the recent Matrix sequel.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith