Win tix to Jagged Little Pill The Musical, August 31-September 1 at the Kentucky Center!

By Mel Fisher
Published August 22, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT
Jagged Little Pill The Musical
91.9 WFPK has your chance to win tickets to see Jagged Little Pill The Musical at the Kentucky Center August 31st-September 1st!

"SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL. Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music. With a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family “vaults the audience to its collective feet” (The Guardian). “Redemptive, rousing and real, JAGGED LITTLE PILL stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway.” (The New York Times) You live, you learn, you remember what it’s like to feel truly human… at JAGGED LITTLE PILL."

Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
