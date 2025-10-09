The Louisville Chorus takes us beyond the stars

This Friday, October 10 and Saturday October 11, the Louisville Chorus is taking us on a journey like no other in their program "Beyond the Stars: A Cinematic Journey Through the Universe." You'll hear works by Eric Whitacre, Gustav Holst, Joseph Haydn, and more while swirling galaxies and constellations pass you by on the Kentucky Science Center's massive four-story digital screen.

David Borman came to visit the 90.5 WUOL studio live on Wednesday to tell us a bit about the concert. Seems like the perfect way to kick off your fall activities – live choral music, NASA images, and wonder.

Listen to our brief interview and see the show this weekend! Friday, October 10 and Saturday October 11 at 7pm at the Kentucky Science Center. Tickets, including accessible ticketing options, and more info at louisvillechorus.org