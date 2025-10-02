© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Robert Spano returns to Louisville for first time in 30 years

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published October 2, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Conductor Robert Spano wearing a black shirt and holding a baton across his chest
Jason Thrasher
Robert Spano

With a career spanning four decades, 33 albums — three of which are Grammy winners — Robert Spano conducts the Louisville Orchestra this week for one night at Whitney Hall on Saturday. In this conversation, Spano reflects on conducting music by all of his childhood idols, like Stockhausen, Boulez, and Lutosławski; how "new music" has shifted from an academic, binary choice for composers to anything-goes; and a few dream projects he still has in his bucket list.

Pianist Tony Siqi Yun sitting at a piano, resting arms on the keyboard wearing all black and looking to the side
Dario Acosta
Tony Siqi Yun

My guest for the Concert Talk (6:15pm in Whitney Hall) is composer Christopher Theofanidis, whose work On the Bridge of the Eternal starts the concert, followed by Claude Baker's The Glass Bead Game (commissioned by the LO), and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 with pianist Tony Siqi Yun.
Classical
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is LPM's Director of Programming. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam
