Where Y'all Really From: News
Everyone's talking about Where Y'all Really From!
- KET's Connections: Charlene and Dan chat with Renee Shaw (above)
- Current: Louisville Public Media podcast explores experiences of Asian Americans in Kentucky
- Spectrum News: New podcast called 'Where Y'all Really From' shares stories of Asian Americans who call Kentucky home (video at link)
- LEO Weekly: New Louisville Public Media Podcast, ‘Where Y’all Really From,’ Focuses On The Asian American Experience in Kentucky
- WTVQ: New podcast spotlights Asian Americans in Kentucky (video at link)
- WKYT: Lexington man co-creates podcast featuring Asian Americans and their experiences living in Ky. (video at link)
- Courier Journal: Kentucky Rep. Nima Kulkarni: Lawmaker, lawyer and now podcaster
- Lexington Herald-Leader: ‘Where Y’all Really From?’ is question and answer for Asian Kentuckians in new podcast
- WFPL: This Week In Conversation: Where Y'all Really From?
Where Y'all Really From is part of the Louisville Public Media Podcast Incubator. We get support from the Community Foundation of Louisville, Podchaser, Rankings.io and the Eye Care Institute's Butchertown Clinical Trials.