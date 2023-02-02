© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

AAPI mental health resources

Louisville Public Media
Published February 2, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST
Dan, Charlene, Mae and Nima, the creators of "Where Y'all Really From"
Dan Wu

You’re not alone. Help is out there, and you deserve access to it when you need it.

Here's a list of mental health resources specifically for AAPI folks:

This guide is a work in progress, so if you know about a resource you don't see here, please share it with us and we'll add it to our list.
Podcasts

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.