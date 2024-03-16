International News

-
Israel carried out a fifth day of bombardments across the Gaza Strip as the Palestinian territory lost electricity, following one of the deadliest attacks against Israel in history.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to exact an "immense price from the enemy" after Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip used paragliders and other means to infiltrate Israel.
Rescue workers fanned across Turkey and Syria in a second day of desperate searches to find survivors from the massive earthquake and aftershocks that had the death toll climbing by the hour.
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,300 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.
The balloon has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, The Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials said.
The Biden administration is proposing that the U.S. census and federal surveys change how Latinos are asked about their race and ethnicity and add a checkbox for "Middle Eastern or North African."
The ozone layer is a thin shield in the stratosphere that protects humans and the environment from harmful levels of the sun's ultraviolet radiation.
France, led by its star Kylian Mbappé, has sparkled this tournament. In defeating Morocco, the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals, France sets up a dream final against Argentina.
Griner was traded for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The swap did not include former Marine Paul Whelan who remains imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges the U.S. says are false.
His said "racism has no place in our society" as he sought to prevent the backlash over his godmother's treatment of a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse from overshadowing his U.S. trip.
They flee their homes not solely because of climatic changes that make it difficult to earn a living but also because of violence sparked by the competition for dwindling resources.
New baby pictures of the universe, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, show galaxies started forming faster and earlier than expected.