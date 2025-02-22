© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Indiana Statehouse update: House GOP budget, immigration enforcement, more

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 22, 2025 at 1:22 PM EST
The Indiana Statehouse dome is reflected in a bank of windows of a building across the street.
Abigail Ruhman
/
IPB News
The 2025 session of the Indiana General Assembly must finish no later than April 29.

House Republicans advance their budget proposal. A controversial immigration bill quickly clears the House chamber. And a ban on transgender women competing in college sports heads to the Senate.

Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse.

HB 1001: State budget

The House GOP budget plan increases K-12 education funding by 2 percent each year; cuts most state agencies by 5 percent; reduces local public health funding; and does not eliminate waitlists for care under Medicaid. Republicans said HB 1001 is about freedom and opportunity; Democrats called it a missed opportunity.

The House advanced the two-year, $46 billion spending plan Thursday, as the first half of the legislation session came to a close.

HB 1531: Various immigration matters

House-approved legislation empowers the attorney general to go after businesses that might employ undocumented immigrants. And HB 1531 allows the governor to withhold state funding from local governments and law enforcement agencies that don’t fully cooperate with federal immigration authorities. Supporters said Indiana must play a role in immigration; critics called the measure discriminatory.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

HB 1041: Student eligibility in interscholastic sports

And a bill with bipartisan support and opposition bans transgender women from competing in collegiate athletics, aligning with a recent federal executive order. Proponents said HB 1041 is about fairness, while opponents charged that it does nothing to address actual inequities in college sports.

Find all the measures we're covering this legislative session on our 2025 bill tracker.

Brandon Smith
