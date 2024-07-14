Kentucky politicians decry political violence against Trump, Comer calls for investigation

Kentucky politicians denounced political violence in a series of statements and prayers for former President Donald Trump, who was injured during an attempt on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

U.S. Rep James Comer, who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, announced shortly after the failed assassination attempt that he would call a formal hearing with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to further investigate the attack. Comer told Fox News he expects to hold the hearing on July 22.

“I thank the brave Secret Service members who put their lives at risk to protect President Trump and for the American patriots in the audience who helped others who were hurt,” Comer said in a statement. “Political violence in all forms is unamerican and unacceptable. There are many questions and Americans demand answers.”

Trump was injured when a shooter, whom the FBI have identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired into a rally north of Pittsburgh. One attendee, identified as firefighter Corey Comperatore, was killed and another two injured. The gunman was also killed.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul asked people to “keep Trump and everyone at the rally in your thoughts and prayers” and Sen. Mitch McConnell said in a post that he is grateful that Trump is safe following the “despicable attack on a peaceful rally.”

“Violence has no place in our politics. We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement,” McConnell said.

Many Kentucky state lawmakers and officials also offered and requested prayers for Trump and condemned violence on either side of the aisle.

“Britainy and I are praying for the safety and health of the former president,” Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. “Violence is never the answer. Never.”

Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams responded on X to video footage of the attack, saying “May God protect the former President and all at this rally. Political violence, from the right or left, is never the answer.”

Attorney General Russell Coleman, also a Republican, said he is praying for the former president and the “top-tier professionals of the U.S. Secret Service.”

“No matter your beliefs, political violence has no place in our country,” Coleman said.

Leaders in the Kentucky General Assembly also denounced the attack. Robert Stivers, the Kentucky state Senate President, called the attack “brazen” and “inexcusable.” House Speaker David Osborne called it an attack on “the bedrock principles of our nation.”

Kentucky state Senate Floor Leader Damon Thayer called Saturday a “very sad day in American history.” He said he was relieved that Trump was not more seriously injured, but grieved the attendee who was killed in the attack.

“We will never forget this day,” Thayer said.

State Sen. Whitney Westerfield, a Republican from Fruit Hill, called on politicians and activists to “lower the temperature” in communications both with the public and in private.

“Reject and rebuke calls, implicit or explicit, for violence,” Westerfield said. “Elections must be won on the merits of ideas, instead of stoking fear against ‘them.’ I fear the risks to our nation if we don’t.”

This is a very sad day in American history, an attack on the once & likely future President of the United States and on our Republic. I am so sad at the loss of life but relieved that President Trump wasn’t more seriously injured.



