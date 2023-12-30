© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Despite advocate hopes, federal agency will not prevent return of Ind. Medicaid premiums

IPB News | By Abigail Ruhman
Published December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
A stethoscope coiled u[p
Pixabay
The state said it will release its plan for the return of Medicaid premiums in January.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will not take action on Indiana’s authority to charge premiums for Medicaid — at least for now.

Medicaid advocates asked CMS to prevent the return of premiums in 2024. CMS said taking away this authority now would be too disruptive, but it reserves the right to take action in the future.

Premiums, or POWER accounts, were paused during the continuous coverage period due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

READ MORE: Indiana Medicaid program is $1 billion more expensive after forecasting error

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

CMS said it has concerns with premium requirements for Medicaid based on evidence suggesting they “reduce access to coverage and care.” However, it said this decision “aims to minimize” disruptions to the state’s focus on the Medicaid unwinding period.

The state said it will release its plan for the return of Medicaid premiums in January.

Abigail is IPB's health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.
Copyright 2023 IPB News.
Tags
News Indiana
Abigail Ruhman
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.