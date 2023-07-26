© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

Republicans voice support for McConnell after he froze at press conference

By Deirdre Walsh,
Lexie Schapitl
Published July 26, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphone during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans on Wednesday. McConnell was escorted back to his office and later returned to the news conference and answered questions.
Drew Angerer
/
Getty Images
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphone during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans on Wednesday. McConnell was escorted back to his office and later returned to the news conference and answered questions.

On Capitol Hill, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly stopped speaking at a press conference with reporters on Wednesday.

He stood silently at the microphone for more than 30 seconds while colleagues looked on.

He was later escorted away from the press conference by Sen. John Barrasso but then returned and told reporters that he's "fine" and can do his job.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
News politics
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is a congressional correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk.
Lexie Schapitl
Lexie Schapitl is an associate producer with NPR's Washington Desk, where she does a little bit of everything. She can be found reporting from Capitol Hill, producing the NPR Politics podcast or running the NPR Politics social media channels. She has also produced coverage of the January 6th Committee hearings, Trump's first impeachment and the 2020 and 2022 campaigns.
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.