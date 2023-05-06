Mage wins the 149th Kentucky Derby

Mage crossed the finish line first, winning the 149th Kentucky Derby. Trained by Gustavo Delgado, the colt was favored at 16 to 1 odds at post time, in the middle of a crowded field.

The Kentucky-born colt surged ahead late in the race, ridden by jockey Javier Castellano, and won by a length in the coveted first step to the Triple Crown. After the final turn, he pulled ahead of Two Phil’s, who placed second in the run for the roses.

Mage edged out favored horses like Tapit Trice to be draped in the garland of red roses and win the cash prize of $1.86 million.

Two Japanese horses, Derma Sotogake and Mandarin Hero, ran in the Derby this year. They are the third and fourth Japan-bred horses to ever enter the Derby.

An unusual number of horses scratched ahead of this year’s race, taking five horses off the roster and leaving just 18 horses running. State veterinarians scratched Forte, the odds-on favorite going into the race, Saturday morning.

In the 10 days leading up the Kentucky Derby, at least seven horses died from injuries they sustained at Churchill Downs. At least two horses were euthanized after sustaining injuries during their races at Churchill Downs on Derby Day, casting a pall on the event itself for some.