Tera Klutz wins second term as Indiana's state auditor

Republican Tera Klutz has won re-election for a second term as the state's auditor.

Klutz has made transparency a focus of her time in office — particularly helping people find public spending datathrough the state’s online transparency portal.

“But I'm telling you, there's a lot more to do and I'm super confident with the team that we have — many of whom are here today — that we will continue to build on those successes. Making sure Indiana is fiscally strong and resilient,” Klutz said.

Klutz beat Libertarian challenger John Schick and Democratic candidate ZeNai Brooks.



Brooks said she led a coordinated campaign with the Democratic candidates for treasurer and secretary of state. But she said the Democratic party has to be intentional about engaging the people the party says it cares about.

"If we don't continue to build upon this shame on us. Because we have worked very, very hard,” Brooks said. “And we have to build a coalition of Black people around the state. We have to build a coalition of our Latino people around the state. We have to build a coalition of our young people around the state. We can't continue to operate in silos and think that we're going to break down the supermajority that exists in the statehouse.”

Though Klutz has been elected auditor, that title could change. She wants to amend the Indiana Constitution to call the office something like state comptroller – because the office doesn't audit state government. It is responsible for accounting for all state funds; overseeing and disbursing county, city, town and school tax distributions; and paying state bills and state employees.

Democrats haven't held the state auditor's office since 1986.

This story has been updated.

Contact Rebecca Thiele at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.