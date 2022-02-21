2021 Kentucky Derby has a new winner after Medina Spirit's disqualification

Medina Spirit, the original winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, has been disqualified posthumously following a Monday ruling from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Medina Spirit tested positive for an illegal steroid following the race. Monday’s decision follows months of litigation and laboratory tests.

Churchill Downs officially recognized second-place finisher Mandaloun as the new winner in a press release congratulating trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux.

“Winning the Kentucky Derby is one of the most exciting achievements in sports and we look forward to celebrating Mandaloun on a future date in a way that is fitting of this rare distinction,” the release reads in part.

Medina Spirit’s trainer Bob Baffert has been fined $7,500 and suspended for 90 days pending review, which means he would not be able to participate in this year's Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs had previously suspended Baffert in June after Medina Spirit failed a second drug test.

The horse died in December after a workout at Santa Anita. A necropsy showed no definitive cause of death.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly called Bob Baffert Medina Spirit's owner.