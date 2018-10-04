LISTEN: Sportswriter John Feinstein On Golf's 'Raucous And Heated' 2016 Ryder Cup

For golf fans, the Ryder Cup is a big deal. And in 2016, it was an even bigger deal. The October, 2016 competition was held in Minnesota just days after golf legend Arnold Palmer's death. And in his new book "The First Major," sportswriter John Feinstein outlines the lead-up to the event: what he calls "one of the most raucous and heated three days in the Cup's long history."

Feinstein discussed his book during last month's Kentucky Author Forum with NBC sportscaster and commentator Mike Tirico. Listen in the player below.