© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Recut: Will The Bourbon Boom Go Bust?

By Jonese Franklin
Published July 26, 2018 at 11:26 PM EDT
bourbon barrels
public domain
/
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA


Don't see the audio player above? Click here to listen to the episode.

I love bourbon. You probably love bourbon and I bet your friends love bourbon, too. Bourbon is as Kentucky as horses, college basketball and Naomi and Wynonna.

But believe it or not, some bourbon makers are afraid you and I might one day fall out of love with that delicious, sweet elixir (I personally can't see it, but it's happened before). And now with other countries imposing retaliatory tariffs on American-made products — like bourbon — the bourbon industry can't necessarily rely on global thirst to support it in the event of a stateside bourbon bust.

It's on the minds of Kentucky bourbon makers, especially those at the smaller shops. WFPL's Ashlie Stevens visited a small craft distiller in Bourbon County to find out how he's preparing for the future. Ashlie joins us today on Recut.

Like what you hear? We do it twice a week! Every episode of Recut takes a closer look at a story we’re covering in the WFPL newsroom. Subscribe on iTunes or Android, and let us know what you think at recut@wfpl.org.

Tags
News bourbontariffsbourbonism
Jonese Franklin
Jonese Franklin is the WFPL Program Director and host of All Things Considered. Email Jonese at jfranklin@lpm.org.
See stories by Jonese Franklin
Related Content