Recut: Will The Bourbon Boom Go Bust?

I love bourbon. You probably love bourbon and I bet your friends love bourbon, too. Bourbon is as Kentucky as horses, college basketball and Naomi and Wynonna.

But believe it or not, some bourbon makers are afraid you and I might one day fall out of love with that delicious, sweet elixir (I personally can't see it, but it's happened before). And now with other countries imposing retaliatory tariffs on American-made products — like bourbon — the bourbon industry can't necessarily rely on global thirst to support it in the event of a stateside bourbon bust.

It's on the minds of Kentucky bourbon makers, especially those at the smaller shops. WFPL's Ashlie Stevens visited a small craft distiller in Bourbon County to find out how he's preparing for the future. Ashlie joins us today on Recut.

