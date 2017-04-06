Five Things: Larry Muhammad On Writing, Working Out, And Kentucky Black History

This week's guest on Five Things is writer Larry Muhammad, a former longtime reporter for The Courier-Journal who now spends his time writing, directing and producing plays.

He brought a stack of papers into the studio for our conversation about the objects that are important to him, and he surprised me by telling me about the meaning behind his frequently-used pen name, Cisco Montgomery.

He told me the story of how he got a caricature of himself drawn by the artist (and Hunter S. Thompson collaborator) Ralph Steadman. Listen to the episode in the player below and subscribe to Five Things wherever you get your podcasts.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/316373419" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]