© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Five Things: Larry Muhammad On Writing, Working Out, And Kentucky Black History

By Tara Anderson
Published April 6, 2017 at 12:00 PM EDT
Larry Muhammad

This week's guest on Five Things is writer Larry Muhammad, a former longtime reporter for The Courier-Journal who now spends his time writing, directing and producing plays.

He brought a stack of papers into the studio for our conversation about the objects that are important to him, and he surprised me by telling me about the meaning behind his frequently-used pen name, Cisco Montgomery.

He told me the story of how he got a caricature of himself drawn by the artist (and Hunter S. Thompson collaborator) Ralph Steadman. Listen to the episode in the player below and subscribe to Five Things wherever you get your podcasts.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/316373419" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]

Tags
News Five ThingsLarry Muhammad
Related Content