Doechii: Tiny Desk Concert

Doechii, known as the "Swamp Princess," arrived at NPR HQ radiating confidence. She moved with purpose, knowing exactly what she wanted and how to achieve it. Her declarative statement, "I'm everything," from "BOOM BAP" off her Grammy-nominated mixtape, ALLIGATOR BITES NEVER HEAL, was on full display in her Tiny Desk debut.

Backed by a full band, horns and two background singers, Doechii's performance was a masterclass in creativity. Sporting vintage academia looks, complete with matching cornrows and beads, Doechii delivers a freshly rearranged medley of cuts from ALLIGATOR BITES NEVER HEAL, tailored specifically for Tiny Desk. While hip-hop remained at the core, she truly gave us everything: a jazz arrangement of "BOOM BAP," heavy rock vibes on "CATFISH" and a Southern praise break outro on "NISSAN ALTIMA."

She closed her set with "Black Girl Memoir" from her debut album, Oh The Places You'll Go. Before performing, she shared, "I wrote this song specifically for Black women. As a dark-skinned woman, there's a very unique experience I'm trying to internalize … This is dedicated to all the beautiful Black women in the room." While her star has been steadily on the rise since her debut, 2024 is shaping up to be the year Doechii cements herself as a household name.

SET LIST

"BOOM BAP"

"BOILED PEANUTS"

"DENIAL IS A RIVER"

"CATFISH"

"NISSAN ALTIMA"

"BULLFROG"

"HIDE N SEEK"

"Black Girl Memoir"

MUSICIANS

Doechii: vocals

Tyler Victoria: guitar

Dee Simone: drums

Tatiana Tate: trumpeter, arrangement

Hammondgal: keyboards

BREN'NAE: background vocals

Emmani: background vocals

Keschia Potter : saxophone

Zuri Appleby: bassist/arrangement

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Ashley Pointer

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel, Wendy Li

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Elle Mannion

Photographer: Alanté Serene

Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2024 NPR