Music

IT'S ALIVE: Tyler Childers "In Your Love" (New York City, 2023)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published August 31, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Tyler Childers is gearing up for the release of his next album Rustin' in the Rain. It follows his 2022 gospel music project Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?; his previous album Long Violent History was released in 2020. He recently performed two nights at New York City's Radio City Music Hall to an adoring crowd. This video features his new single "In Your Love" from his appearance in the iconic New York venue.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

