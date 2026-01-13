Music for a King

A day honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was first observed forty years ago, on January 20th 1986, after being recognized through a law signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1983. King's work and message are still ringing today, with more work to be done towards justice everywhere.

Join WUOL for music written for and inspired by the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr., on Monday, January 19th. In case you can't tune in on 90.5 WUOL or streaming at lpm.org, check out some of the music here.

The 1965 voting rights marches, from Selma to Montgomery, were the subject of the 2014 film "Selma," directed by Ava DuVernay and written by Paul Webb, with a score by Jason Moran. This cue captures the tension of Bloody Sunday, when peaceful marchers were violently attacked by police on the Edmund Pettus bridge in Selma.

Italian composer Luciano Berio pays tribute to King in the second part of his "Sinfonia" from 1968. An ensemble of singers intone the sounds of King's name over a mostly quiet and solemn orchestral sound.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing," was written by James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamund Johnson and first sung in 1900. It would become known as the Black national anthem, and a musical cornerstone of civil rights movements. Here is harpist Brandee Younger's arrangement.