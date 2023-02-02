AAPI mental health resources
You’re not alone. Help is out there, and you deserve access to it when you need it.
Here's a list of mental health resources specifically for AAPI folks:
- @BrownGirlTherapy is Sahaj Kaur Kohli's instagram account. She's a mental health professional and the daughter of Indian immigrants. She shares advice and resources and is the creator of Culturally Enough: "A community for anyone who wants to live more authentically in their bicultural/multicultural identity"
- Asian Mental Health Project aims to empower and education Asian communities in seeking mental healthcare. They host online community check-in sessions you can participate in from anywhere, they share lots of great stuff on their instagram, and they have support groups for specific populations, like AAPI men and AAPI queer folks.
- The National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association (NAAPIMHA) exists to raise awareness of of the role of mental health in our health and well-being, especially in AAPI communities.
- @AsiansDoTherapy is an online platform run by
Yin J. Li, LMFT that seeks to normalize therapy in Asian communities. They also have a podcast featuring conversations with Asians "on both sides of the couch"—mental health practitioners and clients.
This guide is a work in progress, so if you know about a resource you don't see here, please share it with us and we'll add it to our list.