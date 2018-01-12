7 Images
Eman and Saher Qahwaji
Saher Qahwaji kicks a soccer ball while playing with other children in a mini pitch soccer field at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky on June 7, 2025. (Jon Cherry / LPM )
Saher Qahwaji plays drums with other Louisville City Football Club fans at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky on June 7, 2025. (Jon Cherry / LPM )
Eman and Saher Qahwaji’s ride together to a prosthetics appointment in Louisville, Kentucky on May 30, 2025. (Jon Cherry / LPM )
Eman and Saher Qahwaji’s legs are seen as they ride in the back of a van to a prosthetics appointment in Louisville, Kentucky on May 30, 2025. (Jon Cherry / LPM )
Eman Qahwaji helps adjust Saher’s prosthetic limb while Wayne Luckett prepares to measure Saher’s hips at Louisville Prosthetics in Louisville, Kentucky on May 30, 2025. (Jon Cherry / LPM )
Saher Qahwaji plays with a soccer ball gifted to him during an appointment at Louisville Prosthetics in Louisville, Kentucky on May 30, 2025. (Jon Cherry / LPM )
Saher adjusts the sleeve over his leg at Louisville Prosthetics in Louisville, Kentucky on May 30, 2025. (Jon Cherry / LPM )
