"No Kings" protest photos from around Kentucky
On Oct. 18, 2025, Kentuckians took to the streets to protest the Trump administration's actions in a day of national "No Kings" protests. Reporters from Kentucky Public Radio took these photos.
20251018-_JMH9876-2.jpg
Thousands of "No Kings" protestors marched through downtown Louisville on Oct. 18, 2025 as part of a nationwide day of political action against the Trump administration. (Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media)
20251018-_JMH9790.jpg
Thousands of protestors demonstrated across Kentucky on Oct. 18, 2025 as part of a national "No Kings" protest aimed at the Trump administration. (Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media)
20251018-_JMH9773.jpg
Robbey Taylor used a megaphone to lead thousands of protestors in chants as they marched through downtown Louisville for the "No Kings" protests. (Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media)
20251018-_JMH0294.jpg
Quentin and Paris Hammon joined crowd chants as they marched through the streets in downtown Louisville's "No Kings" protest. (Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media)
20251018-_JMH0037.jpg
A sign from a protestor with an image of President Donald Trump and lies coming from his mouth. (Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media)
20251018-_JMH0460.jpg
One protestor posed in an outfit where they came dressed as Donald Trump in a king's regalia. (Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media)
20251018-_JMH0577.jpg
About half a dozen counter protestors wore "Make America Great Again" hats and brandished conservative flags at the "No Kings" protestor. Protestors yelled at them, but the protest remained peaceful. (Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media)
20251018-_JMH0645.jpg
As counter protestors left the Louisville "No Kings" protest, some followed them for blocks. (Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media)
20251018-_JMH0194.jpg
A protestor chants as they march through downtown Louisville on Oct. 18 during the "No Kings" protest. (Justin Hicks)
20251018-_JMH9647.jpg
A protestor in Louisville's "No Kings" protest holds an upside American flag shaming the government for the "killing of innocent people." (Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media)
20251018-LB_Early Hopkinsville No Kings Crowd.jpg
Protestors in Hopkinsville, KY demonstrated on Oct. 18, 2025 as part of the "No Kings" protests taking place across the country. (Lily Burris / WKMS)
20251018-LB_more signs in crowd.jpg
Protestors in Hopkinsville, KY demonstrated on Oct. 18, 2025 as part of the "No Kings" protests taking place across the country. (Lily Burris / WKMS)
20251018-LB_wider crowd shot.jpg
Protestors in Hopkinsville, KY demonstrated on Oct. 18, 2025 as part of the "No Kings" protests taking place across the country. (Lily Burris / WKMS)
20251018-LB_Hopkinsville No Kings group photo.jpg
Protestors in Hopkinsville, KY demonstrated on Oct. 18, 2025 as part of the "No Kings" protests taking place across the country. (Lily Burris / WKMS)
20251018-DSCN4221.jpg
Protestors in Paducah joined the national "No Kings" protest movement on Oct. 18, 2025. (Derek Operle / WKMS)
20251018-DSCN4218.jpg
Protestors in Paducah joined the national "No Kings" protest movement on Oct. 18, 2025. (Derek Operle / WKMS)
20251018-DSCN4206.jpg
Protestors in Paducah joined the national "No Kings" protest movement on Oct. 18, 2025. (Derek Operle / WKMS)
20251018-UncleSamMarcherBG.jpg
Protestors in Bowling Green, Kentucky demonstrated on Oct. 18, 2025 for a day for "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration. (Kevin Willis / WKU Public Radio)
20251018-BGprotest1.jpg
Protestors in Bowling Green, Kentucky demonstrated on Oct. 18, 2025 for a day for "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration. (Kevin Willis / WKU Public Radio)
20251018-No Kings Lex Crowd Shot 2.jpg
Protestors rallied in Lexington for the "No Kings" day of protests around the country. (Shepherd Snyder / WEKU)
20251018-No Kings Lex Chicken Woman.jpg
A protestor wearing a chicken riding costume participates in the "No Kings" protest from Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 18, 2025. (Shepherd Snyder / WEKU)
