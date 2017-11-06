7 Images
No Kings protests around Kentucky
A No Kings protest in Morehead, Kentucky on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Stan Ingold / WEKU)
A No Kings protest in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Shepherd Snyder / WEKU )
A No Kings protest in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Shepherd Snyder / WEKU )
Thousands of demonstrators protest the administration of President Donald Trump on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Andrea Galliano / LPM )
A No Kings protest in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Derek Parham / WKYU)
A No Kings protest in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Derek Parham / WKYU)
A No Kings protest in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Derek Parham / WKYU)
