A No Kings protest in Morehead, Kentucky on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
7 Images

No Kings protests around Kentucky

Photos from around Kentucky

NoKingsMorehead.jpg
A No Kings protest in Morehead, Kentucky on Saturday, June 14, 2025.  (Stan Ingold / WEKU)
IMG_4170.jpg
A No Kings protest in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday, June 14, 2025.  (Shepherd Snyder / WEKU )
IMG_4168.jpg

A No Kings protest in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday, June 14, 2025.  (Shepherd Snyder / WEKU )
NO Kings March.jpg
Thousands of demonstrators protest the administration of President Donald Trump on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Andrea Galliano / LPM )
IMG_2782.jpg
A No Kings protest in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Saturday, June 14, 2025.  (Derek Parham / WKYU)
IMG_2761.jpg
A No Kings protest in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Saturday, June 14, 2025.  (Derek Parham / WKYU)
IMG_2771.jpg

A No Kings protest in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Saturday, June 14, 2025.  (Derek Parham / WKYU)
