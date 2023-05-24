9 Images
Louisville 'No Kings' Protest Gallery
Thousands of protestors showed up in downtown Louisville on June 14, 2025 as part of a national 'No Kings' demonstration.
20250614-NoKingsProtest_JustinHicks.jpg
Summer Dickerson leads "No Kings" protestors in a march down 5th Street in downtown Louisville. (Justin Hicks)
20250614-_JMH5985.jpg
A crowd of several thousand people came to downtown Louisville on Saturday, June 14 to participate in a national 'No Kings' protest. (Justin Hicks)
20250614-_JMH5973.jpg
A crowd of several thousand people came to downtown Louisville on Saturday, June 14 to participate in a national 'No Kings' protest. (Justin Hicks)
20250614-_JMH6093.jpg
Democratic U.S. House Rep. Morgan McGarvey leads the crowd of 'No Kings' protestors in chants on the steps of Metro Hall. (Justin Hicks)
20250614-_JMH6127.jpg
Aim Me Smiley leads the crowd of protestors in singing "Imagine" and a song about community at the 'No Kings' protest in downtown Louisville. (Justin Hicks)
20250614-IMG_20250614_125917.jpg
Protestors display Mexican flags on the steps of Metro Hall. A crowd of several thousand people came to downtown Louisville on Saturday, June 14 to participate in a national 'No Kings' protest. (Andrea Galliano)
20250614-IMG_20250614_122955.jpg
At the 'No Kings' protest in downtown Louisville, a sign reads "No Kings in America since 1776." (Andrea Galliano)
20250614-IMG_20250614_123003.jpg
At the 'No Kings' protest in downtown Louisville, a sign reads "Love Is The Answer." (Andrea Galliano)
20250614-IMG_20250614_122238.jpg
At the 'No Kings' protest in downtown Louisville, a sign reads "This is the Worst Episode of Black Mirror Ever." (Andrea Galliano)
