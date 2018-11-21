13 Images
Scenes from the UPS plane crash site
A pool of Louisville reporters toured the UPS crash site on January 13, more than two months after the wreck that killed 15 people.
Wreckage from the aftermath of a UPS plane crash in Louisville, KY. (Justin Hicks)
A fence encircling the wreckage from the aftermath of a UPS plane crash in Louisville, KY warns people not to tamper with evidence. (Justin Hicks)
John Geary works for Clean Harbors, an environmental clean up and disaster response company contracted by UPS to lead the restoration efforts. (Justin Hicks)
Workers attempt to direct a stream of oil slick towards a hose to pump it out and treat the water. (Justin Hicks)
Louisville's mobile emergency operations center is stationed near the outskirts of the cleanup site where the UPS plane crash in November 2025. (Justin Hicks)
Two memorial wreaths hang on a metal structure near a junkyard where victims were found in the aftermath of the UPS plane crash. (Justin Hicks)
Some trailers with fire damage are still waiting to be cleaned up more than two months after the UPS plane crash in Louisville. (Justin Hicks)
Vehicles burnt by the fire that resulted from a UPS cargo plane crashing into a petroleum recycling center. (Justin Hicks)
Louisville Emergency Management Executive Director Jody Meiman looks across a lot that used to be truck parking. It's now part of the UPS crash site being cleaned up. (Justin Hicks)
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg speaks to reporters at Melco Basin - a flood retention pond that's currently undergoing remediation after hundreds of thousands of gallons of oil spilled into it after the UPS plane crash. (Justin Hicks)
Cleanup workers at Melco Basin are using fanboats to direct oil slick into areas where it can be pumped out and treated before cleaned water is released back into the water system. (Justin Hicks)
Workers discuss removing debris at the UPS crash site. (Justin Hicks)
Workers at the UPS crash site are still directing oil slick through ditches and into pumps more than two months after the plane hit a petroleum recycling center. (Justin Hicks)
