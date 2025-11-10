10 Images
ICE protest in Louisville following killing of Renee Good
Progressive Kentucky politicians joined hundreds to speak out against U.S. immigration enforcement in Louisville on Thursday, January 8, 2026.
Protesters at a demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Louisville on Thursday, January 8, 2026. (Justin Hicks / KPR)
Protesters at a demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Louisville on Thursday, January 8, 2026. (Ryan Van Velzer / KPR)
Protesters at a demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Louisville on Thursday, January 8, 2026. (Justin Hicks / KPR)
Protesters at a demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Louisville on Thursday, January 8, 2026. (Ryan Van Velzer / KPR)
Protesters at a demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Louisville on Thursday, January 8, 2026. (Justin Hicks / KPR)
Protesters at a demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Louisville on Thursday, January 8, 2026. (Justin Hicks / KPR)
Protesters at a demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Louisville on Thursday, January 8, 2026. (Ryan Van Velzer / KPR)
Protesters at a demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Louisville on Thursday, January 8, 2026. (Justin Hicks / KPR)
Protesters at a demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Louisville on Thursday, January 8, 2026. (Ryan Van Velzer / KPR)
Protesters at a demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Louisville on Thursday, January 8, 2026. (Justin Hicks / KPR)
