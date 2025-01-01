FAQ’s:

What is the Appalachia+ Mid-South Newsroom?

The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom is a partnership of public media stations. Our partner stations include Nashville Public Radio, WPLN | Nashville, TN, WUOT | Knoxville, TN; Louisville Public Media, WFPL | Louisville, KY; WKMS | Murray, KY; WEKU | Eastern and Central KY; WKU Public Media | Bowling Green, KY; and West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

We know that as news outlets as people, we are stronger when we work together. Collectively, we inform the communities of our region, providing accessible information and in-depth coverage of local and regional issues. Our reporting connects people living in rural areas and population centers and amplifies stories centered on people.

How does the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom protect my privacy?

Your privacy is our priority. We adhere to the highest standards of data security. We won’t sell or share your information with third parties. For more details, please review our privacy policy .

How is the news summarized for the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom?

Text Newsletter: We partner with Nota to summarize articles using AI. This ensures you receive concise, informative updates tailored to your interests without sacrificing accuracy or depth.

Email newsletters: Our editorial team compiles stories each week from partner stations across three states.

