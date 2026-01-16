-
For many farmers, the hopes of a financial windfall from hemp has hit a harsh reality.
-
With a growing boom, the price of CBD-rich hemp has crashed, dropping more than 75 percent in just 6 months.
-
As 2019 gives way to a new decade, the country is a radically different place than it was in 2009, and the Ohio Valley is no exception.
-
Many Ohio Valley hemp growers are choosing to join cooperatives to give small growers a better shot in a competitive marketplace.
-
Each of the sites will have an opportunity to debut their newly planted hemp, which is expected to sprout in time for Hemp History Week.
-
Some Ohio Valley businesses are betting big on CBD sales. But there’s little evidence for the health claims, and researchers worry that CBD sales are far ahead of the science.
-
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says hemp sales were up big in 2018, even before the federal government legalized the crop in last year’s farm bill.
-
Hemp growers in the region hope a recent change in federal law means they can finally profit from a plant that had been in legal limbo.
-
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the Senate is on track for a vote to legalize the crop that comes from the same plant that produces marijuana.
-
McConnell told a room full of hemp promoters in Frankfort on Monday that he thinks the country is ready to legalize the plant.