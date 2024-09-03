Coming soon: 'Race Unwrapped' explores race and democracy
Ways To Subscribe
Host Michelle Tyrene Johnson unwraps the historical context you need to understand how race impacts voting today.
Race affects our world, whether we're thinking about it or not. And this season, we're unwrapping how it influences our democracy. From literacy tests in the Jim Crow era to the voter ID laws of today, so many gears in the American political machine are turning to keep Black folks away from the ballot box. So for the next 6 weeks, we're drawing a line from then to now. We'll give you the historical context you need to understand how race impacts voting today. And we'll meet some of the people who are fighting to make voting more accessible to all. Coming September 18, from Louisville Public Media.