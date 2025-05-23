© 2025 Louisville Public Media

91.9 WFPK presents Black Queer Power Hour's Soulsonic Resistance

Louisville Public Media
Published May 23, 2025 at 2:27 PM EDT
Music, connection, and pure soulful energy reflecting on Black queer survival, identity, resistance and liberation.

91.9 WFPK presents Black Queer Power Hour's Soulsonic Resistance at the The Monarch. This live instrumental and electronic music performance shares sonic reflections on Black queer survival, identity, resistance and liberation with music from Mdnght.hr, Kiana Del, Better Days Records, Dave Clark Jazz + more.

The evening of exploratory listening takes you on journey through sonic improvisations combining the traditions of live jazz, soul, vocal and spoken word performance, with the electronic textures of dub, house and drum and bass music. Pulling from a variety of Black queer texts and scholarship, this one-night-only collaborative performance is an intergenerational exchange and amplification of the Black ancestral birthright to use sound as a means of resistance.

Space is limited and RSVP is required. The Monarch is a BYOB venue. This is a 21+ event.

***

There will be an open mic and sign ups are limited on a first-come first-served basis on the night of the event. If you’re planning on signing up, please send an email to share your material in advance.
