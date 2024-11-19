Join WFPK's Laura Shine, WUOL's Laura Atkinson and our podcast maven Laura Ellis for a night of fun at the 4th annual LPM Holiday Music Trivia on December 3 at Zanzabar. Gather a team, grab your festive garb, and come to ready to laugh (and groan).

This event is free for LPM Members (look for a code in your eNews) and $10 for non-members. Register your team here.

Thanks to Louisville Geek for their support of LPM Holiday Music Trivia.

